Left Menu

Rugby-Townsend, McBryde, Jenkins and Tandy join Lions coaching team

Former Wales assistant coach McBryde will oversee the forwards, with Scotland's defence coach Tandy something of a surprise for that role under Gatland. "A Lions Tour is a unique challenge, so it’s important to have some continuity in the coaching group," Gatland said in a statement ahead of his third stint as head coach.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:00 IST
Rugby-Townsend, McBryde, Jenkins and Tandy join Lions coaching team

Gregor Townsend, Robin McBryde, Steve Tandy and Neil Jenkins were named as assistants to British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland for this year's tour of South Africa on Tuesday.

Scotland head coach Townsend, who played flyhalf for the Lions in their triumphant 1997 South Africa series, will look after the Lions attack. Jenkins, the goalkicking hero of that 1997 series, will be on his fourth tour as kicking coach. Former Wales assistant coach McBryde will oversee the forwards, with Scotland's defence coach Tandy something of a surprise for that role under Gatland.

"A Lions Tour is a unique challenge, so it’s important to have some continuity in the coaching group," Gatland said in a statement ahead of his third stint as head coach. "Neil understands the exceptional demands that only a Lions Tour can present, and we will benefit from his knowledge and experience.

"But it's also important to have new voices and a fresh perspective. Gregor is doing an excellent job in charge of Scotland and is an outstanding coach. He also understands the challenges of touring South Africa as a player and what it takes to win there. "Steve has made Scotland's defence one of the most organised in world rugby – something we saw throughout the recent Six Nations."

Gatland said he knew McBryde well from their time in Wales. "He is an impressive and experienced coach who continues to have success with Leinster. I think he'll be well suited to the Lions environment and I am sure he will do an excellent job with the forwards.

Jenkins, who also toured as a player in 2001, said: "To bring together the best players from four countries and take on the Springboks in their own backyard is very exciting. To do it with one of my Lions team mates from 24 years ago is incredibly special for me." Ireland coach Andy Farrell, Leicester coach Steve Borthwick and Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree, all experienced Lions coaches, last week made themselves unavailable for the tour for various reasons.

The tour is scheduled for July and August, ending with three tests against the world champions, who have not played a game since beating England in the 2019 World Cup final. The Lions will have a warm-up against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 before embarking on the eight-match tour, though venues and match details have yet to be confirmed due to the COVID-19 situation in South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vadilal eyes Rs 800 cr sales from ice creams this fiscal

The Vadilal group is eyeing over Rs 800 crore sales from ice creams in India this fiscal, expecting higher demand in the peak summer season and strengthened distribution network, a top company official said on Tuesday.The company saw an adv...

U.N. rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the slaughter...

Ukraine minister calls for military help, more Russia sanctions

NATO and the West must act quickly to prevent an escalation of violence between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, saying further sanctions against Moscow and more military help to Kyiv could help....

ASI directs officials to follow local administration's COVID guidelines

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India ASI directed its monument caretakers on Tuesday to follow the rules and regulations set by the local administration.Talking about the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021