Left Menu

IPL 2021: MI takes pride in putting in that extra yard, says Rohit

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and one of the factors that has helped the side to remain on top in the tournament is the proactiveness of players according to skipper Rohit Sharma.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:47 IST
IPL 2021: MI takes pride in putting in that extra yard, says Rohit
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and one of the factors that has helped the side to remain on top in the tournament is the proactiveness of players according to skipper Rohit Sharma. "Exactly that is something (training in the morning after a game which finished late) we take a lot of pride in. We want to keep putting in that effort whether we win the game, lose the game, it doesn't matter. For us, what matters is the preparation," Rohit said in 'Captain's Corner' -- a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

"It is great to see some of the fast bowlers who played in yesterday's game come out and get involved in the fitness drills, which is always nice. That's what MI always takes pride in. Putting that extra yard in, that's why we get the results in our favour," he added. Rohit pointed out the in-born camaraderie in the Mumbai Indians set-up and the way the franchise welcomes the new recruits, which has eventually helped the side strengthen the bond.

"A lot of players getting involved in whatever it is. Whether it is going outside and playing a game, whether it is doing fitness, whether it is attending meetings. We try and do that with a group of players," said Rohit. "There is a lot of interaction especially about the game that is played or the game that is about to come. Just to keep that bonding going," he further said.

"Every year we see new faces and staff coming into the squad, we want everyone to get adjusted to MI culture. It is important to have that togetherness. We have maintained that and we will continue to do that," Rohit added. Talking about the routine the Mumbai Indian skipper follows, Rohit said, "It was about maintaining what I have built up in the last three or four months. Obviously, I was injured during the last IPL. So there's a lot of maintenance work that I have to keep doing just to maintain my lower body, hamstring and stuff like that."

Mumbai Indians has won five IPL titles and the skipper, who has played 201 games in the cash-rich league, wants his side to carry forward that legacy. "We have set some standards in this tournament. I would like us to continue to do that. And how we lead up to those games will be very critical," said Rohit

"That's (200 IPL games) a good milestone. I hope I can double that up by playing another 200," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said.A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar ...

Maha: Fake COVID-19 report racket run by bus operators busted

A racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 31...

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...

Triangular contest in Bengal; there is strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Cong's Hariprasad

A triangular contest is playing out in the West Bengal Assembly polls and the results will spring a surprise with a strong undercurrent against both the TMC and the BJP and in favour of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, senior Congress leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021