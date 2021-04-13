IPL 2021: MI takes pride in putting in that extra yard, says Rohit

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and one of the factors that has helped the side to remain on top in the tournament is the proactiveness of players according to skipper Rohit Sharma. "Exactly that is something (training in the morning after a game which finished late) we take a lot of pride in. We want to keep putting in that effort whether we win the game, lose the game, it doesn't matter. For us, what matters is the preparation," Rohit said in 'Captain's Corner' -- a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

"It is great to see some of the fast bowlers who played in yesterday's game come out and get involved in the fitness drills, which is always nice. That's what MI always takes pride in. Putting that extra yard in, that's why we get the results in our favour," he added. Rohit pointed out the in-born camaraderie in the Mumbai Indians set-up and the way the franchise welcomes the new recruits, which has eventually helped the side strengthen the bond.

"A lot of players getting involved in whatever it is. Whether it is going outside and playing a game, whether it is doing fitness, whether it is attending meetings. We try and do that with a group of players," said Rohit. "There is a lot of interaction especially about the game that is played or the game that is about to come. Just to keep that bonding going," he further said.

"Every year we see new faces and staff coming into the squad, we want everyone to get adjusted to MI culture. It is important to have that togetherness. We have maintained that and we will continue to do that," Rohit added. Talking about the routine the Mumbai Indian skipper follows, Rohit said, "It was about maintaining what I have built up in the last three or four months. Obviously, I was injured during the last IPL. So there's a lot of maintenance work that I have to keep doing just to maintain my lower body, hamstring and stuff like that."

Mumbai Indians has won five IPL titles and the skipper, who has played 201 games in the cash-rich league, wants his side to carry forward that legacy. "We have set some standards in this tournament. I would like us to continue to do that. And how we lead up to those games will be very critical," said Rohit

"That's (200 IPL games) a good milestone. I hope I can double that up by playing another 200," he signed off. (ANI)

