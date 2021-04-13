Left Menu

Hockey India condoles death of Balbir Singh Junior

Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the death of Balbir Singh Junior who played alongside legends like Balbir Singh Dosanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior, as well as Leslie Claudius, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan, Charles Stephen among other top players.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:55 IST
Hockey India condoles death of Balbir Singh Junior
Former hockey player Balbir Singh Junior (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the death of Balbir Singh Junior who played alongside legends like Balbir Singh Dosanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior, as well as Leslie Claudius, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan, Charles Stephen among other top players. Balbir Singh Junior was part of the Indian team that won silver at the Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan in 1958.

The octogenarian lived in Chandigarh after retiring as Major in the Indian Army. Balbir Singh Junior hailed from Sansarpur (Jalandhar) known as the hockey nursery of India. Like many children from the village, Balbir Singh Junior too took to hockey early in his life, at the age of six. He was selected to play for India in 1951 when the Indian hockey team toured Afghanistan.

He was also part of the Punjab state hockey team and also captained the Punjab University team. Later in his career, he also represented the Indian Railways hockey team that toured European countries such as Spain, Switzerland, and Italy. They also played Test matches in the Netherlands. Expressing his tribute to Balbir Singh Junior, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "On behalf of Hockey India, I express my deepest condolences to Balbir Singh Junior's family. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered and the hockey fraternity mourns his demise." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

