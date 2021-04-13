Left Menu

Soccer-I always get fed, says Solskjaer's son after Spurs spat

That prompted an angry response from Mourinho, who said that Son's dad was a better father than Solskjaer, but Noah came to his father's defence in Tidens Krav, a local newspaper in Kristiansund. "I always get fed, I can assure you of that," the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper with a smile, adding that his Norwegian team mates had teased him over the incident when he arrived for training on Monday, asking if he'd had breakfast.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:02 IST
Soccer-I always get fed, says Solskjaer's son after Spurs spat

The son of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on his father's spat with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho after the Norwegian coach said he wouldn't feed his son if he simulated an injury. The row erupted following Sunday's 3-1 win in the Premier League for United when Solskjaer senior criticised Spurs attacker Son Heung-min for exaggerating a blow to the face.

United had a goal disallowed after Son appeared to be struck by Scott McTominay in the build-up, with Solskjaer saying afterwards that if his son, who plays for Kristiansund in his native Norway, went down the way Son did, he wouldn't feed him. That prompted an angry response from Mourinho, who said that Son's dad was a better father than Solskjaer, but Noah came to his father's defence in Tidens Krav, a local newspaper in Kristiansund.

"I always get fed, I can assure you of that," the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper with a smile, adding that his Norwegian team mates had teased him over the incident when he arrived for training on Monday, asking if he'd had breakfast. "I have never lain down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said.A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar ...

Maha: Fake COVID-19 report racket run by bus operators busted

A racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 31...

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...

Triangular contest in Bengal; there is strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Cong's Hariprasad

A triangular contest is playing out in the West Bengal Assembly polls and the results will spring a surprise with a strong undercurrent against both the TMC and the BJP and in favour of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, senior Congress leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021