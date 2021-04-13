Left Menu

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday applauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the pacer won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March after an impressive show in India's recently concluded series against England.

13-04-2021
Now that's a comeback: SRH hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar's impressive return to cricket
SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Image: SRH). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday applauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the pacer won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March after an impressive show in India's recently concluded series against England. Bhuvneshwar was ruled out of the 13th edition of IPL due to injury and subsequently missed India's tour of Australia in 2020. But the right-arm pacer made a stunning comeback to the national fold during the white-ball series against England.

"Out in 2020 due to injury, questions over his Indian team comeback, makes a return to the domestic circuit, called up for the white ball series vs ENG. Wins the ICC men's player of the month. Now THAT'S a comeback," SRH tweeted. Bhuvneshwar was the standout bowler on either side in the white-ball series and was chosen the winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

Reacting to the win Bhuvneshwar Kumar said: "After what seemed like a really long and painful gap, I was delighted to be playing for India again. I used the time away to work on my fitness and skill and I am happy to be back taking wickets for my country. "I would like to thank each and every person who helped me in this journey starting with my family and friends and my teammates. Also, a special thank you to the ICC voting academy and all the fans who voted for me and made me the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March."

Commenting on the pacer's performance in March, VVS Laxman representing the ICC Voting Academy said: "Bhuvi missed nearly a year and a half of international cricket through multiple unrelated injuries, but you'd never have guessed. He was outstanding in both the PowerPlay overs and at the death in the white-ball formats against a powerful, aggressive England batting line-up. Economical and penetrative, he was instrumental in shaping Indian triumphs in both series." Bhuvneshwar will next be seen in action when SRH locks horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. (ANI)

