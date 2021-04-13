Left Menu

IPL: Bowling against Hardik, Pollard is always difficult, says Russell

Andre Russell might have picked three scalps in the final over but the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder knows that the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were the most important.

Andre Russell might have picked three scalps in the final over but the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder knows that the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were the most important. Russell bagged five wickets as KKR restricted Mumbai Indians to 152 in their allotted 20 overs after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's gutsy knock.

Russell dismissed both big-hitting all-rounders Hardik and Pollard as Mumbai Indians collapsed from 115/3 to 126/7 within two overs. Over the last two seasons, Russell has been injury-prone and his fitness has been a cause of worry for the Eoin Morgan-led franchise but the West Indies all-rounder was in full flow on Tuesday evening.

"I have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking the responsibility. There's a possibility of going for runs (in the death over), but there's always a chance to take wickets," Russell told host broadcaster Star Sports. "I always keep stretching in the field and jogging around, you got to be ready in the 18th over. Bowling against Hardik and Pollard is always a difficult thing, happy we could restrict them. It's always good to get Polly (Pollard) out early, we all know what he can do," he added.

While Russell, who took three wickets in the final over, stopped Mumbai Indians from putting on a big total, Pat Cummins picked the key wicket of Rohit when the batsman was set and ready to go all out on bowlers. Krunal Pandya tried to hit some shots towards the end of the innings but he faltered in order to whack every ball in the final over as Mumbai Indians touched the 150-run mark. (ANI)

