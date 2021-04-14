Left Menu

Neymar calls PSG "home" amid contract extension talks

Striker Neymar called Paris Saint-Germain his home after the teams 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, which was still enough for the French club to advance to the Champions League semifinal.The Brazilian is currently negotiating a contract extension.I dont think this is even a topic anymore, I obviously feel very comfortable, at home at PSG, Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil after the match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:16 IST
Neymar calls PSG "home" amid contract extension talks

Striker Neymar called Paris Saint-Germain his ''home'' after the team's 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, which was still enough for the French club to advance to the Champions League semifinal.

The Brazilian is currently negotiating a contract extension.

''I don't think this is even a topic anymore, I obviously feel very comfortable, at home at PSG,'' Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil after the match at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. ''I feel happier than before.'' Neymar's tone is very different from less than two years ago, when Barcelona officials were confident they would be able to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian forward became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. His first two seasons with the French champions were disappointing, with the star out of key matches due to injuries.

Now at age 29, the Brazilian has boosted his profile in Paris after great performances that took PSG to the last final of the Champions League, which ended in a 1-0 defeat against Bayern in Lisbon.

Neymar also talked about his raucous end-of-match celebration in front of Bayern's Joshua Kimmich.

''I wasn't celebrating to provoke him. I celebrated with Leo Paredes, he was in front of me,'' Neymar said. ''It was fate that Kimmich was also there, he said his team is better and they would go through. As if he was secured in the semifinal.'' PSG's semifinal opponent will be known on Wednesday. Manchester City won the first leg against Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Neymar hit the post and the bar in three clear opportunities on Tuesday, which made him promise coach Mauricio Pochettino he will be sharper in the next stage.

''I owe him a goal, regardless of the good match I played,” the Brazilian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic OlympicsWhen Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contras...

UN and partners announce Afghan peace summit will convene in Turkey this month

The talks are due to run through 4 May, known officially as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghan Peace Process, and the co-conveners said they were committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.Accelerate peace e...

Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

Cricket-Kolkata will learn from Mumbai heartbreak, says Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell bemoaned the failure of their big-hitters to get the team across the line against Mumbai Indians but backed the two-time champions to bounce back in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata, chasing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021