Left Menu

Australian Olympians prepare for a Tokyo Games like no other

The government is well aware of that. With only a one-hour time difference between Tokyo and the east coast of Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee said Wednesday it would have a national series of live sites during the games.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:17 IST
Australian Olympians prepare for a Tokyo Games like no other

Australian athletes are preparing for a games like no other before them when the Tokyo Olympics start on July 23 — 100 days from Wednesday.

Among other pandemic-forced restrictions in Tokyo, Olympians won't have family or friends watching them live in Japan, they will arrive and leave within days of their competition and their movement outside the Olympic Village will be limited.

''They know that these will be a really different games, and not having family and friends there is certainly a disappointment for many,'' Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman said Wednesday.

The Tokyo Games were delayed by a year after coronavirus travel restrictions made it impossible to hold them in 2020.

''We are doing everything in our power to get the team to and from the games safely and, of course, to give them every opportunity to perform at their best when that moment comes,'' Chesterman added.

Australia plans to send 450 to 480 athletes and about 1,000 support staff to Tokyo. Most of them have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, and that could hamper the athletes' plans to compete internationally ahead of the games.

''We're in discussion with (Health) Minister (Greg) Hunt's office on a weekly basis,'' AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said Wednesday. ''We weren't expecting athletes or officials to be vaccinated at this time, so we're not frustrated. Crunch time starts to hit next month, because athletes will start to go overseas. The government is well aware of that.'' With only a one-hour time difference between Tokyo and the east coast of Australia, the Australian Olympic Committee said Wednesday it would have a national series of live sites during the games. They include The Rocks in Sydney, the former 2000 Olympic site in western Sydney and other live sites in capital cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals ...

Tamil New Year ushered in with subdued gaiety

The Tamil New Year, Pilava, was on Wednesday ushered in with subdued gaiety across Tamil Nadu with a slew of Covid-19 protocols in place for devotees, who usually throng temples in large numbers to celebrate the day.The coronavirus restrict...

Applications open for Micromax In Note 1 Android 11 Early Access program

Micromax has started taking applications for the Android 11 Early Access for In Note 1. The last date to apply for the program is April 18, 2021, the company said on Wednesday.Announcing the program in a post on the In community forums, Mic...

GR Infraprojects files for IPO to raise Rs 800 crore

GR Infraprojects Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus DRHP with the markets regulator for initial public offering to raise between Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021