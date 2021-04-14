Left Menu

Olympics-India sets 'double digit' medal goal in Tokyo

India set itself the goal of improving its Olympic medal tally to a "double digit" in Tokyo with the country's top sports officials pledging every help to the athletes with 100 days to go to the Games. The world's second most populous nation has been an Olympic laggard and the six medals the team won in London 2012 remain the best outing for a nation of 1.4 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:04 IST
Olympics-India sets 'double digit' medal goal in Tokyo

India set itself the goal of improving its Olympic medal tally to a "double digit" in Tokyo with the country's top sports officials pledging every help to the athletes with 100 days to go to the Games.

The world's second most populous nation has been an Olympic laggard and the six medals the team won in London 2012 remain the best outing for a nation of 1.4 billion. "As a large nation, India should play a greater role in the entire Olympic movement, and one of the things through which we can do it is by winning more medals," sports minister Kiren Rijuju told a webinar.

"Our share of Olympic medals must increase. "We need to set a national record in Tokyo Olympics. India must cross double digits. We'll look after every need of the athletes, they just need to perform.

"We want to make this Olympic memorable. It's the athletes who'd ensure that the Tokyo Olympic becomes one of the most cherished Olympics for India." Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra shared Rijuju's optimism.

"We at IOA are very much confident that in the Tokyo Olympics, we'll better all our records and finish with double digit medals," said Batra, who also heads the International Hockey Federation (FIH). Rijuju said India's Olympic preparations in the past had not always been ideal but his ministry would ensure athletes could make the most of their remaining 100 days of practice.

"In earlier Olympics, there were complaints of some shortcoming or the other. But we've ensured it's not the case this time around," he added. "The ministry has provided everything that is required and will continue to do so. It's now time for the athletes to deliver."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is a global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has thrown the weight of the U.S. government behind a push for a global corporate minimum tax rate, possibly carving a path to a long-sought deal updating international tax rules for the first time in a gener...

Agri Min inks pack with Microsoft for a pilot project to boost farmers' income

The Union Agriculture Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to run a pilot programme for 100 villages in six states to help farmers in reducing input cost and boost income.Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar...

COVID-19 cases rising very rapidly in Delhi, no signs of slow down: Jain

COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and there is no slow down in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown ...

U.S. spy chiefs warn of 'unparalleled' China threat in return to Congress

U.S. spy agency leaders warned on Wednesday of the unparalleled threat posted by China, citing Beijings regional aggression, cyber capabilities and economic clout as they testified at a public congressional Worldwide Threats hearing for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021