Left Menu

Kohli reprimanded for showing frustration after dismissal

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the IPLs Code of Conduct after he was seen kicking a chair in frustration following his dismissal in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad here.Kohli was not at his fluent best in the game on Wednesday and ended up with 33 off 29 balls.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:38 IST
Kohli reprimanded for showing frustration after dismissal

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct after he was seen kicking a chair in frustration following his dismissal in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad here.

Kohli was not at his fluent best in the game on Wednesday and ended up with 33 off 29 balls. His team won the game by six runs.

''Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,'' said the IPL in a statement.

Vengalil Narayan Kutty was the match referee in the game while Nitin Menon and Ulhas Gandhe were the on-field umpires.

Kohli had top edged a short ball off Jason Holder to be caught in the deep by Vijay Shankar.

Following his dismissal, TV replays picked up footage of Kohli kicking a chair in the dugout in frustration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US remains non-committal on India's move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO

The US remained non-committal on the move by India and South Africa to get Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccine before the WTO so that the doses are accessible and affordable to low- and mi...

Amit Shah extends Himachal Day greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings on Himachal Day stating that the state is a land of rich cultural heritage and full of natural beauty.Happy Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal Pradesh, a land of rich c...

US must address visa barriers to grow trade in education services with India: USISPF

The bilateral trade in education services between India and the US could record exponential growth if Washington removes barriers like visa and entry restrictions on the free flow of students, according to a top American business advocacy g...

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, and during more shooting in a nearby area one man was killed and several were wounded, media reported.Opponents of a Feb....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021