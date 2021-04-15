Left Menu

IPL 2021: Ashwin one scalp away from 250 T20 wickets

Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add another feather to his illustrious cap when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:11 IST
IPL 2021: Ashwin one scalp away from 250 T20 wickets
Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to add another feather to his illustrious cap when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The off-spinner is one wicket away from completing 250 scalps in T20 cricket. The 34-year-old has 139 wickets to his name in the ongoing IPL career while he bagged 52 wickets for India in 46 T20Is. The rest of his wickets came in the domestic circuit.

He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is leading the chart with 170 scalps followed by Amit Mishra (160), Piyush Chawla (156), Dwayne Bravo (154) and Harbhajan Singh (150). Apart from Malinga, all the top five wicket-takers are playing in the IPL. Malinga announced his retirement ahead of the start of the 14th edition of the tournament while in the last season he made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.

Coming back to DC's campaign, the team is set to take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night and Delhi has not lost its last five games against the Royals. The win in the first game against CSK will act as a confidence booster for the team. In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 188 as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set the stage on fire with their stunning opening partnership against CSK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days

Eds adding details New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Indias drug regulator will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, t...

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion

BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, reported a 16 jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.The companys net income rose to 1.2 billion, or 7.77 per sh...

Marwari Catalysts Ventures unveils EdTech Batch of Startups for its EdTech Accelerator Program 'Thrive'

Jodhpur Rajasthan India, April 15 ANINewsVoir Marwari Catalysts Ventures, one of Indias fastest-growing startup accelerators, announces its EdTech cohort of selected startups. These selected finalists are shortlisted from over 300 applicati...

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.A memorandum of understanding has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021