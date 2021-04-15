Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season against Werder

Haaland's agent and his father have already initiated talks with other clubs, including Barcelona, but the striker has suddenly stopped scoring. While the Norwegian has bagged 33 goals in all competitions this season, he has now gone seven games without a goal for club and country and he must immediately end his dry spell if Dortmund are to have a chance of a top-four finish.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:26 IST
Soccer-Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season against Werder

Borussia Dortmund have their backs to the wall in the Bundesliga and host Werder Bremen on Sunday knowing only a win will do if they are to have any chance of salvaging something from their rollercoaster season. Dortmund were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Manchester City on Wednesday and their hopes of playing in Europe's elite club competition next season are slipping away.

The Ruhr valley club's inconsistent domestic campaign has seen them drop to fifth place on 46 points, seven off fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with six matches remaining. The top four finishers advance to next season's lucrative Champions League group stage.

Coach Edin Terzic, who makes way for Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marco Rose next season, has done an admirable job in righting the ship after taking over from Lucien Favre in mid-season. He has also led them to the German Cup semi-finals but is now faced with a season-ending sprint.

"We will pick ourselves up now and pull ourselves together," Terzic said after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City. "We will collect ourselves and recover and on Sunday we will give it everything we have so that we get another chance to do this again next year."

Missing out on the Champions League would be a major blow for the club and likely trigger the departure of some of their biggest players. Striker Erling Haaland, currently at the top of the transfer list for most major European clubs, is unlikely to stay for Europa League football.

England international Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move to the Premier League next season. Haaland's agent and his father have already initiated talks with other clubs, including Barcelona, but the striker has suddenly stopped scoring.

While the Norwegian has bagged 33 goals in all competitions this season, he has now gone seven games without a goal for club and country and he must immediately end his dry spell if Dortmund are to have a chance of a top-four finish. "He is not affected by any of this (transfer speculation)," Terzic said. "We see he scores in training and that he keeps working hard. We know how important he is for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days

Eds adding details New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Indias drug regulator will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, t...

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion

BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, reported a 16 jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.The companys net income rose to 1.2 billion, or 7.77 per sh...

Marwari Catalysts Ventures unveils EdTech Batch of Startups for its EdTech Accelerator Program 'Thrive'

Jodhpur Rajasthan India, April 15 ANINewsVoir Marwari Catalysts Ventures, one of Indias fastest-growing startup accelerators, announces its EdTech cohort of selected startups. These selected finalists are shortlisted from over 300 applicati...

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.A memorandum of understanding has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021