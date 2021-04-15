Left Menu

Italian cycling outfit Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec have received a wildcard to participate in next month's Giro d'Italia after Vini Zabu withdrew following doping cases in the team, race organisers said on Thursday.

Cycling-Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec enter Giro after Vini Zabu withdrawal for doping

Vini Zabu withdrew from the race earlier on Thursday after rider Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO), the team's second positive test in the last 12 months.

Their previous doping case came during last year's Giro in October, when Matteo Spreafico failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine. The Italian outfit were suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI). "Following Vini Zabu's decision to drop out from the Giro d'Italia, RCS Sport has reassigned one of the three wildcards to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec," race organisers said in a statement.

Vini Zabu said they asked De Bonis to co-operate with authorities in order to use the incident as an "instrument of fight against the organizations that make deals with the trade of banned substances". This year's Giro starts in Turin on May 8 and finishes in Milan on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

