IPL 2021: RR to field first, Rabada back for DC

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Thursday won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:18 IST
RR skipper Sanju Samson and DC captain Rishabh Pant (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson on Thursday won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, Samson said: "We would like to bowl first. The conditions demand that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batter. You take the aerial route and goes over expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal."

On the other hand, Pant said: "Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut." Rajasthan Royals were handed a big blow before their second game of this season as all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury.

Delhi Capitals made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav in place of Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra while Rajasthan Royals brought in David Miller in place of the injured Stokes. Sanju Samson's side also brought in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Shreyas Gopal. Rajasthan lost its first game against Punjab Kings by four runs while Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran. Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

