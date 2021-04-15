Left Menu

Need to work on Plan B if we want to win medal in Olympics: Chirag Shetty

World number ten doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been on top of their game and the duo would be expected to perform to the best of their ability in order to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:33 IST
Need to work on Plan B if we want to win medal in Olympics: Chirag Shetty
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (file image). Image Credit: ANI

World number ten doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been on top of their game and the duo would be expected to perform to the best of their ability in order to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The duo was recently knocked out from the All England Open in the second round and they would next be seen in the India Open which will be played in New Delhi behind closed doors this May.

India Open 2021 will be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from May 11-16. The tournament, which is also an Olympic qualifier event, has attracted 228 (114 men and 114 women) entries from 33 different national associations including China. Chirag Shetty believes that if the duo wants to return with a medal from the Olympics, then they need to have a sort-out plan B as sometimes plan A does not work out.

"We started off the year playing tournaments, we have played a pre-quarterfinal and a semi-final in the second tournament. Playing after a year, we had some good matches in Thailand, although we lost in the second match of our first tournament, we played a very close game against the world number two and also in the second tournament, we beat some really good players to make the semi-final. We would have loved to play the finals, but I think overall it was a good tournament. "After that, we had one good month of practice, I think we would like to play a new trend of the game and we may not have played our best but we played a game which was a lot more tactical and it was kind of different to us. If we really need to go for a shot at the medal in Olympics, we need to have a Plan B as well because we need to focus on our Plan B if our plan A is not working," said Shetty while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

When ANI asked whether the duo would like to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Shetty said: "We definitely want to get vaccinated with the Covid-19 second wave coming. If and when the government gives us the approval, we definitely will take the vaccine." Earlier this year, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) roped in Mathias Boe of Denmark to train them in the run-up to the Olympics.

Sharing his thoughts on the coaching style of Olympic silver medalist Boe, Rankireddy said: "Definitely, all the juniors are playing really good. There are a lot of changes from the new coach, we have a European style now, we no longer have the Asian style. It has been little difficult for us to change our style of play but a lot of positive things to take on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mideast's largest mall operator to expand amid vaccine hopes

The Middle Easts largest operator of malls expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever.In a wide-ranging interview with...

Mahindra & Mahindra plants in Maha operating at lower manning levels

Homegrown auto major Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said its different factories in Maharashtra are operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government.The...

UK reports slight rise in daily COVID cases to 2,672

Britain reported 2,672 new COVID cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7 compared with a week earlier.A further 30 people were reported as havin...

After Air Canada lifeline, small carriers seek aid as virus looms ahead of summer travel

Canada is facing industry calls to extend financial aid to smaller airlines, after offering a C5.9 billion 4.71 billionlife-line to Air Canada , as new COVID-19 variants loom ahead of the vital summer travel season. The timing of Mondays de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021