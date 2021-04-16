Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson says he had lost hopes of win

Even the presence of proven performers David Miller and Chris Morris was not assuring enough for Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who thought the two destructive batsmen may not be able to win their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.Chasing 148 for their first win of the season, the Royals were reeling at 42 for five but the South African players pulled off a three-wicket win with Miller hitting 62 and Morris producing a breathtaking 36 off 18 balls.To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 for 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:10 IST
''To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 for 5. We had Miller and Morris, but I thought it was tough,'' Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony. ''It's about reading the conditions. It was a little sticky at the start. Taking pace off is the strength of our fast bowlers and that worked out,'' he said.

Morris said the Capitals batsmen did not handle the bounce well but their bowlers hit the right length.

''That happens every now and then in the game of cricket, I thought Delhi played really well. Dave played a great hand and it went out way. ''I think the dew plays a part here. I think they hit the length a lot better than we did and they got a lot of guys skying with the extra bounce. But we would have taken a chase of 140-odd.'' Morris said it was nice to know that his side can win from anywhere after being down in the dumps. ''There are guys that get paid to bat and guys that get paid to slog, and I know which I am. That's why I play so much golf,'' he said. ''I think the last game, that close game, we took a lot as a team. For us to get as close on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours.'' The Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said his side did a good job but ''we let them get over us in the end.'' He said dew also played a role in the result of the match. ''We could have bowled better. Dew got the better of us. I think we were 15-20 runs short. But there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did well at the start. Hopefully in the future we can pull things off. ''In the second innings there was more dew than the first innings so we had to be doing our part, because the slower ball wasn't stopping,'' he said.

