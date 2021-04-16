Left Menu

Motor racing-Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again

Canada's 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve recently said that he thought Alonso had stopped trying to win Indianapolis. "The first year he was strong and then he realised that if he only did that one race it was almost impossible to win it.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:28 IST
Motor racing-Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he was not sure he would race the Indianapolis 500 again. The U.S. race is the final part of the so-called "Triple Crown of Motorsport" which Alonso wants to complete after winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, twice, and Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix.

Only one man, the late British champion Graham Hill, has managed the triple. "If I do it again it's going to be for a dream of the Triple Crown or try to achieve the win. It's not that you do that type of race just for fun. But I don't know if I will do it again or not," Alonso told reporters at Italy's Imola circuit.

"If I don't do it again, it's not because someone else said that I will not be able to win it, you know. If I don't do it again, it's because I don't feel the motivation to do it," added the Spaniard. Canada's 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve recently said that he thought Alonso had stopped trying to win Indianapolis.

"The first year he was strong and then he realised that if he only did that one race it was almost impossible to win it. He would have to race on all the ovals and that doesn't suit him," the Canadian told the Gazzetta dello Sport. Alonso, who turns 40 in July, is making a Formula One comeback this season with Renault-owned Alpine.

He led Indianapolis for 27 laps on his 2017 debut before his car's engine expired, and failed to qualify in 2019. He made a third attempt last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal thrash Slavia Prague to reach Europa League semis

Arsenal cruised past Slavia Prague 4-0 to book a Europa League semi-final spot on Thursday with three quick-fire goals in seven first-half minutes to advance 5-1 on aggregate. Alexandre Lacazette struck twice, including a penalty, while Nic...

Soccer-Alcacer and Moreno send Villarreal into semi-finals

First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph. Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lea...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutritionScientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021