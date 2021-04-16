Soccer-Alcacer and Moreno send Villarreal into semi-finals

First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph. Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lead after 25 minutes when forward Samuel Chukwueze rattled the post with a close-range volley.

They did not have to wait long to open the scoring, however, with Alcacer netting 10 minutes later. The striker was initially flagged offside, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check. Moreno doubled the hosts' lead three minutes before the break.

Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Zagreb 15 minutes from time, but the visitors never threatened to get back into the tie. Villarreal will face their coach Unai Emery's former club Arsenal in the last four after the English side overcame Slavia Prague.

