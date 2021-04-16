Left Menu

Athletics-World champion Coleman's ban reduced but still misses Olympics

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:57 IST
Athletics-World champion Coleman's ban reduced but still misses Olympics

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

The sprinter had been handed a two-year suspension by an independent tribunal of track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in October last year. He appealed against his ban in November.

"Christian Coleman's appeal was partially upheld and he will serve a reduced period of ineligibility of 18 months as from May 14 2020," CAS said in a statement on Friday. CAS said its Panel had determined Coleman had committed an anti-doping violation but found his "degree of negligence to be lower than that established in the challenged decision".

Three failures in a 12-month period to be at a location provided to anti-doping officials is considered a doping violation. Coleman, who won the 100m world title at the 2019 Doha world championships in 9.76 seconds and had been the hot favourite for Olympic gold in Tokyo, said he was disappointed that he would miss the Summer Games.

"While I appreciate that the arbitrators correctly found that I am a clean athlete, I am obviously disappointed that I will miss the Olympic Games this summer," said Coleman in a statement to Reuters. He said he would now focus on next year's world championships, which will be staged in the United States for the first time.

"I look forward to representing the United States at both world championships in 2022, especially the first ever world championships held in the United States next summer where I plan to defend my world title against a new Olympic champion in the 100 meters." 'HIGH ALERT

Coleman found himself in hot water with the AIU in 2019 when he was ruled to have missed three tests. He did not contest a first missed test but disputed a filing failure on April 26 and whereabouts failure on Dec. 9. Coleman argued that he had stepped out to do some Christmas shopping but had returned home during the allotted one-hour time window.

Doping control officers testified before a disciplinary tribunal that they were present during the whole of the allotted hour in front of his house. CAS said in its ruling Coleman was not at home when he should have been on Dec. 9 and due to his two existing whereabout failures he should have been on "high alert" that day.

However, it also said he would have been able to return to his apartment to undergo a test had he received a telephone call from a doping control officer during his 60-minute window. CAS said that while a telephone call was not required by the rules, it was "standard practice among other doping control officers".

Coleman also narrowly escaped a ban in 2019 for whereabouts failures. Just weeks before the world championships, he had looked in danger of missing the event when the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency filed -- and later withdrew -- a whereabouts violation charge that could have resulted in a one- or two-year suspension. (Reporting Steve Keating in Toronto, additonal reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country.

COVID-19 PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country....

Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Irans nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that Tehran had started 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.Earlier the speaker of Irans parliament said Iranian scie...

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.The Indianapolis Metropolitan Pol...

NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block in Odisha

Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd NALCO said on Friday it has been granted mining lease of Utkal-E coal block in Odisha. The lease has been granted by the state Department of Steel and Mines.The initial capacity of Utk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021