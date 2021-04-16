Cricket-'I am a slogger': Rajasthan's Morris justifies huge price tag

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive signing Chris Morris proved he is worth every penny as the all-rounder fired Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling three-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Rajasthan made a splash in February's players auction by splurging a record $2.17 million to sign the 33-year-old South African after a fierce bidding war with Punjab Kings.

Morris began repaying that huge outlay with a spectacular late assault for the 2008 champions on Thursday. With Rajasthan needing 27 runs off the last two overs with three wickets in hand, Morris smacked four sixes off the final 10 balls to seal the victory.

"There are guys who get paid for batting and there are guys who get paid for slogging. I know which one I am," Morris said after his unbeaten 36 off 18 balls secured his team's first win in this year's tournament. "I am a slogger at the end of the day who swings at everything he can."

It did not look like everyone at Rajasthan believed in Morris' slogging skills earlier in the week, however. Needing five runs off the last two balls against Punjab, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson hit the first to long-off but refused a single, sending back non-striker Morris and deciding to face the final ball himself.

The move did not pay off and Samson, who smashed 119, was dismissed with the final ball as Punjab snatched a narrow victory. Morris' wry smile after being sent back by Samson went viral on Twitter but the all-rounder said he had planned to turn back anyway.

"I was going to run back no matter what because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly," Morris said. "People underestimate how fast I run. Sanju was hitting it like a dream that night."

