Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:17 IST
IPL 2021: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and CSK captain MS Dhoni (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, Dhoni said: "We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall it's a mental game than a physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. A bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team."

On the other hand, KL Rahul said: "We did well in the last game and we should try and assess the pitch and put some runs on the board. Pitch looks good. When any set batter is batting it is tough to control and I try to encourage my bowlers and even if they go for runs it's okay. Supporting them and backing them is really important. No changes for us. Same team." Punjab Kings upstaged Rajasthan Royals in their first game and would be looking to make it two wins on the trot on Friday. On the other hand, CSK lost their opener against Delhi Capitals and would be looking to turn the tide against Punjab.

Teams: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demonstration outside Meghalaya secretariat seeking ILP implementation

Members of several organisations of Meghalaya on Friday held a sit-in outside the secretariat here, demanding that Inner Line Permit ILP be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.Around 200 acti...

EeVe looks to tap USD 15 mn more funds; in talks with VCs

Odisha-based electric vehicle maker EeVe is looking to tap additional funds worth USD 15 million Rs 100 crore and is in preliminary discussions with some of the venture capital funds to fuel its aggressive expansion plans. The firm, which c...

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection - Chile report

Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67 effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85 effective in preventing hospitalisations a...

HC Bench upholds single judge order on web-series on Jaya

Chennai, Apr 16 PTI A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge refusing to restrain the makers of web-series centering around late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.The protection under Art...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021