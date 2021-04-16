Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

The Belgian midfielder, who has extended his contract to 2025, missed games this season with hamstring and muscle problems but has put his injury troubles behind him to score six goals and grab one assist in his last nine matches in all competitions. Premier League leaders City are chasing a quadruple this season and face a stern test on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:28 IST
Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Belgian midfielder, who has extended his contract to 2025, missed games this season with hamstring and muscle problems but has put his injury troubles behind him to score six goals and grab one assist in his last nine matches in all competitions.

Premier League leaders City are chasing a quadruple this season and face a stern test on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals. "He's arriving in a good feeling... He's arriving for the next six weeks in the best condition physically and mentally," Guardiola told reporters.

"Signing a contract with the club is not just good for him but for the club and everyone. Hopefully he can continue at this level." Striker Sergio Aguero will not be involved and Guardiola said the squad were tired after their midweek Champions League win in Dortmund but were in high spirits after City advanced to the semi-finals for the first time under the Spaniard.

"Imagine playing this game after not qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals, it would be tougher," Guardiola said. "I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification and recover better for the game. But the schedule is the schedule. When you are a contender in all the competitions you have this schedule."

City also face Tottenham in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on April 25. Guardiola praised Thomas Tuchel for his impact at Chelsea after the German manager took the reins from Frank Lampard midway through the season to guide them to the Champions League and FA Cup semis.

"I know him from Mainz when I was in (Bayern) Munich, after he went to Dortmund and spent one or two games playing exactly the way he wanted to play," Guardiola said. "He has a lot of experience winning at a top club like PSG and now at Chelsea. I knew from the beginning he would do a good job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a delay in deliveries to some countries including Canada.Canada had earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 dos...

COVID-19 situation in Bengal worrisome, people should follow norms, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

By Ujjwal Roy West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is worrisome and that people should show more fervour in following COVID-19 guidelines.Speaking to ANI, Dhankhar said, The situation...

Kremlin lays out counter-sanctions to U.S. envoy, but leaves door open to dialogue

The Kremlin unveiled its retaliatory measures to the U.S ambassador to Moscow on Friday, denouncing Washingtons latest round of sanctions as unacceptable even as it left the door open to dialogue.The United States on Thursday blacklisted Ru...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab Kings

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Friday.Punjab Kings KL Rahul run out Ravindra Jadeja 5 Mayank Agarwal b D Chahar 0 Chris Gayle c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 10 Deepak Hooda c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021