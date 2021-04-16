Left Menu

Soccer-Hertha's next three Bundesliga games postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

However, a fourth positive test from defender Marvin Plattenhardt late on Thursday led to local health authorities imposing stricter restrictions. The DFL said in a statement that Hertha's games against Mainz 05 on Sunday, Freiburg on Wednesday and Schalke 04 on Saturday April 24 have been postponed.

Hertha Berlin's next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the club was ordered into a two-week quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak, the German Football League (DFL) said on Friday.

Hertha said on Thursday that coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio had tested positive, and that the team and staff would go into isolation but still be able to train and play. However, a fourth positive test from defender Marvin Plattenhardt late on Thursday led to local health authorities imposing stricter restrictions.

The DFL said in a statement that Hertha's games against Mainz 05 on Sunday, Freiburg on Wednesday and Schalke 04 on Saturday April 24 have been postponed. New dates for the matches will be announced next week, the DFL said.

Hertha are in 15th place on 26 points, the same as 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

