I couldn't care less, not interested at all: Mourinho hits back at Pogba

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at claims made by Paul Pogba, saying "he couldn't care less" about what the Manchester United midfielder had to say about him.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:43 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at claims made by Paul Pogba, saying "he couldn't care less" about what the Manchester United midfielder had to say about him. Pogba had earlier said that he sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a different manager because he does not go against the players. The French international also spoke about his flawed relationship with Mourinho, who was earlier in charge of Manchester United.

"I would like to say that I couldn't care less with what he says. I couldn't care less. Not interested at all," Mourinho told Sky Sports after Tottenham's drawn match against Everton. Earlier, Pogba had openly talked about the different coaching styles of Mourinho and Solskjaer, saying the current United manager will never go against his players.

"What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn't go against the players. He wouldn't go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole," Pogba had told Sky Sports. "Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know," he added.

Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw against Everton on Friday. Spurs did not manage to win even after a brace from star striker Harry Kane. With the draw, Tottenham remain seventh in the Premier League. On the other hand, United sit second ahead of this weekend's match against Burnley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

