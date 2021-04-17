Left Menu

Labuschagne's 192 puts Queensland in charge for Aussie title

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:35 IST
Labuschagne's 192 puts Queensland in charge for Aussie title

Marnus Labuschagne scored 192 runs to put Queensland in a commanding position to win the Sheffield Shield first-class cricket title in Australia.

New South Wales was 140-5 in its second innings, still trailing by 106 runs, when bad light stopped play Saturday at Allan Border Field on the third day of the scheduled five-day match.

Sean Abbott was not out 20 and Baxter Holt unbeaten on 10 after Xavier Bartlett claimed 3-31 for Queensland.

Labuschagne struck 21 boundaries in his near 10-hour, 353-ball innings to steer Queensland to 389 and a first-innings lead of 246 runs.

Indian Premier League duties meant New South Wales was without Australian test players Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Moises Henriques. Queensland earned hosting duties by leading the Shield table, 1.66 points clear of New South Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YS Sharmila stages protest against KCR, demands govt to release job notifications immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys sister YS Sharmila on Saturday staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR-led government demanding to fill up government job vacancies in the state. I am sit...

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

At least 5 people working at a under construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.The incident happened when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021