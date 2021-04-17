Internshala Trainings’ Learn With Icon series to feature Mr. Viswanathan Anand

Learn With Icon is an initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields and learn from their lives 17th April 2021, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has announced the second session under their ‘Learn With Icon’ series. The webinar will be hosted on 20th April at 5 PM featuring grandmaster, world chess champion, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Mr. Viswanathan Anand as the speaker. Mr. Viswanathan Anand learned to play chess at the age of 6 from his mother. He earned the title of ''Lightning Kid'' because of his rapid playing speed during childhood. Anand has received major national awards including Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan and various other international honours. The 5 times world chess champion will interact with the youth and help them learn how to master their minds and be a champion in their respective fields of interest.

Internshala Trainings’ Learn with icon is a free initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields like business, education, sports, social work, film industry, and so on. The sessions motivate the youth to learn from the inspiring stories of the icons, dream big, and work hard for their dreams despite the various challenges and complicated situations they face in their lives.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Inspiring stories of successful people help the youngsters explore their interests and translate it into a career. Learn with Icon by Internshala Trainings highlights the experiences of those who chose the rare path and believed in themselves. We hope that the stories of hard work, motivation, determination, and multiple attempts despite failures, encourage today’s youth to pursue their dreams and never give up.” To register for the webinar please visit - bit.ly/IST-LWI2 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)