Left Menu

Internshala Trainings’ Learn With Icon series to feature Mr. Viswanathan Anand

The sessions motivate the youth to learn from the inspiring stories of the icons, dream big, and work hard for their dreams despite the various challenges and complicated situations they face in their lives.Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, Inspiring stories of successful people help the youngsters explore their interests and translate it into a career.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:26 IST
Internshala Trainings’ Learn With Icon series to feature Mr. Viswanathan Anand

Learn With Icon is an initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields and learn from their lives 17th April 2021, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has announced the second session under their ‘Learn With Icon’ series. The webinar will be hosted on 20th April at 5 PM featuring grandmaster, world chess champion, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Mr. Viswanathan Anand as the speaker. Mr. Viswanathan Anand learned to play chess at the age of 6 from his mother. He earned the title of ''Lightning Kid'' because of his rapid playing speed during childhood. Anand has received major national awards including Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan and various other international honours. The 5 times world chess champion will interact with the youth and help them learn how to master their minds and be a champion in their respective fields of interest.

Internshala Trainings’ Learn with icon is a free initiative for the youth to engage with icons from different fields like business, education, sports, social work, film industry, and so on. The sessions motivate the youth to learn from the inspiring stories of the icons, dream big, and work hard for their dreams despite the various challenges and complicated situations they face in their lives.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Inspiring stories of successful people help the youngsters explore their interests and translate it into a career. Learn with Icon by Internshala Trainings highlights the experiences of those who chose the rare path and believed in themselves. We hope that the stories of hard work, motivation, determination, and multiple attempts despite failures, encourage today’s youth to pursue their dreams and never give up.” To register for the webinar please visit - bit.ly/IST-LWI2 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

Two Russian warships transited the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on Saturday and 15 smaller vessels completed a transfer to the sea as Moscow beefs up its naval presence at a time of tense relations with the West and Ukraine. The rein...

YS Sharmila stages protest against KCR, demands govt to release job notifications immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys sister YS Sharmila on Saturday staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR-led government demanding to fill up government job vacancies in the state. I am sit...

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021