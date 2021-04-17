Left Menu

Hamilton takes pole for Emilia-Romagna GP ahead of Red Bulls

PTI | Imola | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:34 IST
Hamilton takes pole for Emilia-Romagna GP ahead of Red Bulls

World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out the Red Bull duo to claim pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was Hamilton's 99th career pole and although there is a Red Bull directly behind the Mercedes driver, it will be Sergio Perez rather than Max Verstappen.

Hamilton edged Perez by .039 seconds and was .087 faster than Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season. ''I didn't expect to be ahead of two Red Bulls, they’ve been so quick this weekend,'' Hamilton said. ''The car is feeling much better, I want to thank the team for their hard work.

''I love the challenge, having two Red Bulls will definitely make strategy harder.'' Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas had a scrappy final lap and will start from eighth on the grid after finishing .487 slower.

Lando Norris will start just ahead of Bottas. The McLaren driver was heading for the front row after a superb final lap but had his time deleted because of exceeding track limits.

Charles Leclerc qualified in an encouraging fourth for Ferrari but his teammate Carlos Sainz failed to make it into the final part of qualifying, known as Q3, and will start 11th on the grid.

Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo will start fifth and sixth, respectively, while Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll round out the top 10.

Earlier in the day, Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice as the Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was .456 ahead of Norris and .557 clear of Hamilton.

Mercedes led the two practice sessions on Friday with Bottas fastest in both, just ahead of Hamilton as Red Bull endured a tough start to the weekend.

Verstappen’s second practice lasted just 10 minutes after a driveshaft problem.

The Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula One season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.

Saturday's practice was briefly red-flagged after Nicholas Latifi lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid through the gravel and into the barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tirupati LS bypoll: Opposition parties accuse YSRCP of bogus voting

Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as fake voters. However, the ruling party refuted these allegations stating that Telugu Desam Party ...

Odisha: Gangster tests positive for COVID-19, remand put on hold

The Odisha Police could not take gangster Sheik Hyder, who was nabbed after he recently escaped from custody during treatment, on remand, as he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.The gangster, in isolation, is underg...

Neil Nitin Mukesh tests positive for coronavirus, urges everyone to not take COVID situation lightly

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus. On Saturday, he informed his followers via a social media post, urging them to not take the nations COVID situation lightly. The J...

Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged illegal construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021