Motorcyling-Quartararo takes pole in Portugal as Bagnaia's lap cancelled

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo clinched pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, while six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will start sixth on his return to the grid after a season-ending crash last year.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:02 IST
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo clinched pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, while six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will start sixth on his return to the grid after a season-ending crash last year. Quartararo was promoted to the top of the grid for Sunday's race after Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia had his record-breaking lap cancelled over a yellow flag infringement in the closing moments of the qualifying session.

The yellow flags were brought out after a crash for 2020 Portugal poleman Miguel Oliveira in the closing moments of the session. The incident leaves Bagnaia starting 11th on the grid, with Suzuki's Alex Rins moving up to second. Championship leader Johann Zarco shrugged off an earlier crash to finish third, while Marquez was fastest in Q1 and will start his first race in nine months from the back of the second row.

