MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

MI score 150 for 5 against SRHPTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:20 IST
Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.
Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 150 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/29, Vijay Shankar 2/19).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Batting combination a headache as bowlers pick themselves for Sunrisers Hyderabad (Analysis)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in an IPL match in Chennai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against RCB
IPL 2021: Plan was to take the pace off as much as we can, says Vijay Shankar
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in Indian Premier League.