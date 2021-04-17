Left Menu

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:20 IST
MI score 150 for 5 against SRH
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 150 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/29, Vijay Shankar 2/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DRDO to reopen medical facility near Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has decided to reopen a medical facility near the Delhi airport to treat COVID-19 patients, officials said on Saturday.They said the facility is expected to be made operational with 250...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19, calls for ramping up vaccine production, availability of hospital beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He said that all necessary meas...

Maha: 177 spots in Palghar declared containment zones

A total of 177 locations in Palghar in Maharashtra were declared containment zones on Saturday due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said.These spots will witness several restrictions in terms of movement of peo...

Four members of Pune family die of COVID-19 in 15 days

Within two weeks, Arun Gaikwad, 47, saw his world being turned upside down as the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of four members of his family.Gaikwad, who works with the Indian Air Force, lost his wife Vaishali 43 her brothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021