IPL 2021: Srikkanth hails 'most valuable player' Rashid Khan

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan is by far the most valuable cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Afghanistan spinner might have gone wicketless in the ongoing match against Mumbai Indians (MI) but his tight spell saw batsmen struggling against Rashid.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma played knocks of 40 and 32, but SRH managed to maintain a stranglehold as MI were restricted to 150/5 in the allotted twenty overs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. In the last two games in Chennai, teams batting first have won the matches from a losing position. Mumbai Indians had come from behind to clinch a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday while RCB defeated SRH by six runs on Wednesday.

Seeing the trend, Srikkanth feels Chennai is becoming the epicenter for nail-biting finishes in this year's IPL. "@rashidkhan_19 you are by far the most valuable player in the IPL ever! Absolute amazing bowling which helped the @SunRisers to restrict @mipaltan to 150 odd! Chepaulk becoming the epicenter for thrillers this," Srikkanth tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 35 and 3 respectively for the MI while Vijay Shankar returned with two wickets for SRH. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)