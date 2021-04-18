Athletics-Rejuvenated Kipchoge eases to victory in NN Mission Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, sent a warning to his rivals ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics by cruising to victory in the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, the Netherlands on Sunday.

In his first outing since a shock defeat at October's London marathon, where he came eighth, Kipchoge finished the marathon at Twente Airport with a time of two hours four minutes and 30 seconds to reaffirm his status as a hot favourite for the Olympic race in Sapporo in August. Jonathan Korir of Kenya was second with a personal best of 2:06.40 and Goitom Kifle of Eritrea third in 2:08.07.

In the women's race, Germany's Katharina Steinruck prevailed with a personal best 2:25.59 ahead of Portugal's Sara Moreira in 2:26.42 and Rabea Schoneborn (2:27.03). Considered one of the greatest ever marathon runners, Kipchoge suffered his first defeat in 2013 in London. The 36-year-old, who had previously won 10 straight races, suffered from a blocked ear that affected his breathing and cramp in his hip.

The Kenyan was at his dominant best in Enschede, however, going past the halfway mark in a little under 62 minutes before pulling away from Korir around the 95-minute mark to secure a comfortable victory. The race was originally scheduled for April 11 in Hamburg but postponed over COVID-19 restrictions before being relocated.

"It's mission accomplished. Thank you to the great men and women who organised this race in less than 10 days," Kipchoge said. "It was in a different environment, in the midst of a pandemic to tell people you can still run. "This was the real test towards the Tokyo Olympics, to test your fitness."

