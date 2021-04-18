Left Menu

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:29 IST
IPL 2021: Maxwell, ABD masterclass propel RCB to 204/4 against KKR
RCB's Glenn Maxwell and ABD in action against KKR (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a bad start as the side lost wickets of Virat Kohli (5) and Rajat Patidar (1) in the second over of the innings. Varun Chakravarthy provided the first two breakthroughs to KKR. Maxwell then joined Padikkal in the crease and the duo revived the innings for RCB. Padikkal played a second fiddle while Maxwell took on the mantle of being the aggressor. The right-handed Maxwell hammered KKR bowlers all around the park and he was looking set to take RCB's score beyond the 180-run mark. Prasidh Krishna finally provided the much-needed breakthrough to KKR as he dismissed Padikkal (25) in the 12th over, ending the 86-run third-wicket partnership and reducing RCB to 95/3.

De Villiers then joined Maxwell in the middle and the duo further accelerated the innings, not giving KKR bowlers any sort of respite. Maxwell (78) finally departed in the 17th over as Pat Cummins bounced him out. However, the Proteas batsman carried on with the momentum and in the end, RCB posted a total of more than the 200-run mark. Brief Scores: RCB 204/4 (Glenn Maxwell 78, Ab de Villiers 76*, Varun Chakravarthy 2-39) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

