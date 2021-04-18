Left Menu

Tennis-Federer confirms French Open participation

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:51 IST
Tennis-Federer confirms French Open participation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday. After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward. "Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1383801843780780039 post.

The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who are the Skripal poisoning suspects allegedly behind deadly Czech blast?

The Czech Republic has identified the same alleged Russian military intelligence officers wanted by Britain for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal as suspects in a deadly 2014 blast at an ammunition depot. The men, known und...

Rise in COVID-19 cases: K'taka Health Minister underlines need for stringent measures

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday underlined the need for more stringent action in Bengaluru in view of rising coronavirus cases leading to speculations about lockdown in the coming days.There is a need for more stringent measu...

IPL 2021: SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Former Sri Lankan spinner and Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty here in Chennai.According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the bowling legend has had a stent fitted to unblock his artery. Mural...

Fight against coronavirus, not farmers: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to govt

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Sunday said the government should fight against the coronavirus and not with farmers and reiterated they will end the agitation only if their demands are met.It also urged the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021