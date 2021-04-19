QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League

Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFA's Champions League.

Following are some reactions to the news: EUROPEAN SOCCER'S GOVERNING BODY UEFA IN A JOINT STATEMENT WITH SPANISH, ENGLISH AND ITALIAN LEAGUES AND FEDERATIONS

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever. "We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening."

ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION "It is clear that this would be damaging to English and European football at all levels and will attack the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are fundamental to competitive sport."

ENGLAND'S PREMIER LEAGUE "Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream."

GABRIELE GRAVINA, PRESIDENT OF THE ITALIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (FIGC) "We have been always against a Super League.

"The only viable project is the Champions League reform promoted by UEFA." CHRISTIAN SEIFERT, CEO OF THE GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL)

"The DFL opposes any concept of a European Super League. Economic interest of a few top clubs in England, Italy and Spain should not lead to the abolishment of established structures in European football as a consequence." ENRIQUE BONILLA, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO'S LIGA MX & CHAIRMAN OF THE WORLD LEAGUES FORUM, WHICH REPRESENTS MORE THAN 40 LEAGUES AROUND THE WORLD

"Domestic leagues in Europe have the full support of all leagues around the world against the European Super League project. Football must be based on solidarity and sporting merit." FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"The president of the Republic welcomes the position of French clubs to refuse to participate to a European football Super League project that threatens the principle of solidarity and sporting merit." BRITISH CULTURE MINISTER OLIVER DOWDEN

"Football supporters are the heartbeat of our national sport and any major decisions made should have their backing. "With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed shop at the very top of our national game."

FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS EUROPE, WITH MEMBERS IN 48 COUNTRIES "It is illegitimate, irresponsible, and anti-competitive by design.

"More to the point, it is driven exclusively by greed. The only ones who stand to gain are hedge funds, oligarchs and a handful of already wealthy clubs, many of which perform poorly in their own domestic leagues despite their inbuilt advantage." FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN GARY NEVILLE

"I'm disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most. They're breaking away to a competition they can't be relegated from? It's an absolute disgrace. "We have to wrestle back power in this country from the clubs at the top of this league -- and that includes my club.

"It's pure greed, they're imposters. The owners of Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City have nothing to do with football in this country. "Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham aren't even in the Champions League. Have they even got the right to be in there? They're an absolute joke.

"Time has come now to have independent regulators to stop these clubs from having the power base. Enough is enough." FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER ALEX FERGUSON

"In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights." FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER

"(I) Sense this Super League plot will die on its preposterous and avaricious arse." (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Kevin Liffey)

