Left Menu

Indian hockey team is in good shape going into Olympics, feels young forward Shilanand

They have always been given me sound advice, he said.I turned to them whenever my morale was low over the past two years and it helps a young player like me to see two other players from Odisha make it big in Indian hockey. India will play Great Britain in the FIH Pro League on May 8 and 9.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:14 IST
Indian hockey team is in good shape going into Olympics, feels young forward Shilanand

The recent performance against reigning Olympic champions Argentina shows that the Indian team is in good shape going into the Tokyo Games, feels young forward Shilanand Lakra.

India won both their FIH Pro League fixtures in Argentina and two of the four practice matches, with Shilanand finishing the tour with a goal in the final practice game.

''I think we played very good hockey against Olympic Champions Argentina. Our recent performances shows that we are in good shape going into a big event like the Olympics,'' he said in a release issued by Hockey India on Monday.

''Right now, though, our focus is only on the FIH Pro League games against Great Britain next month.'' Despite being one of the younger players in the Indian men's hockey team, Shilanand held his own in Argentina, and is happy to have contributed whenever opportunities came his way.

''Having made my debut for the senior team three years ago, I'd have expected myself to play more but that is how competitive it is; there are so many amazing players in the core probables group,'' he said. ''My aim has always been to earn a place in the team through consistent performances in domestic tournaments, national camps and whenever I play for India – as a starter or a substitute.'' The 21-year-old said the long break due to COVID-19 pandemic helped him and credited chief coach Graham Reid for improving his game.

''To be out of competitive action for so long...it gave me the time to re-think and analyse my performances, and also prepare for the highs and lows in the months ahead,'' he said.

''I am also constantly in touch with the coaching staff, especially chief coach Graham Reid, who has helped me improve on my game immensely.'' Shilanand also hailed the contribution of Amit Rohidas and senior pro Birendra Lakra -- the two other players from Odisha -- who are also his teammates in the senior team.

''I think both of them have been exceptional and I get so much inspiration when I speak to them. They have always been given me sound advice,'' he said.

''I turned to them whenever my morale was low over the past two years and it helps a young player like me to see two other players from Odisha make it big in Indian hockey.'' India will play Great Britain in the FIH Pro League on May 8 and 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021