Soccer-Tottenham confirm Mourinho sacked as manager
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:34 IST
Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday after a poor run of form, the club confirmed. "The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," a statement posted on Twitter said.
The news comes the morning after the London club said it was one of 12 clubs forming a breakaway European Super League. A 2-2 draw on Friday against Everton left Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, in seventh place in the Premier League and unlikely to reach the top four.
Mourinho took charge in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.
