Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the sacking of its manager Jose Mourinho.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:52 IST
Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

English club Tottenham Hotspur on Monday confirmed the sacking of its manager Jose Mourinho. "The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," said Tottenham in an official statement.

Ryan Mason will now be taking the charge of the first-team training scheduled for later on Monday and a further update will be provided later. Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, said: "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season. In his first campaign, Mourinho had taken Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to the sixth spot. Under his tenure, Spurs also gained Europa League qualification.

The sacking of Mourinho comes just one day after the announcement of the European Super League. Lately, Tottenham has also not seen positive results and the side is currently placed in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games. The side will next take on Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from the Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxy...

Belgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one

When governments around Europe told people to create a bubble to limit their social contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was probably not what they had in mind.Alain Verschueren, a Belgian artist and social worker, has been strolling...

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

Britains government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday...

Bombay HC directs Maha govt to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Nagpur

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections immediately to the city by 8 pm on Monday evening. The bench consisting of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Modak have issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021