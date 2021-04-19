Left Menu

South India Rally postponed to June

The South India Rally had attracted a record 70 entries of which 21 were women crews.Chairman of the event and MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said Much as the sport is always our priority, we are very concerned about the huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent days.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:00 IST
South India Rally postponed to June

The South India Rally scheduled for April 23-25 has been postponed in the wake of fresh restrictions imposed by the government due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, organisers Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) announced on Monday.

The tentative fresh dates for the event, promoted by Champions Yacht Club, and which doubled up as a round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, are June 25 to 27. The South India Rally had attracted a record 70 entries of which 21 were women crews.

Chairman of the event and MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chandhok said: “Much as the sport is always our priority, we are very concerned about the huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent days. ''With an all-time record of 70 entries of which 21 are women competitors the enthusiasm for the sport has also spiked and is at its peak! But after discussions with promoter Vamcy Merla who had put in massive efforts, we decided to postpone the South India Rally keeping in mind the safety and health of those involved in the event.'' PTI BS AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath boosts IPO price range, aims for $28 bln valuation

Automation tech startup UiPath on Monday boosted the price range for its initial public offering IPO in New York, and is now targeting a valuation of nearly 28 billion, setting the stage for yet another high-profile tech listing this year.U...

Pacific Ocean storm intensifies into year's first super typhoon

Strong winds and high waves lashed the eastern Philippines on Monday as the strongest typhoon ever recorded in April barrelled past in the Pacific Ocean, killing one man and triggering flooding in lower-lying communities, disaster officials...

Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 12,131, an official bulletin said. The COVID-related death toll in Ladakh stands at 133, while 10,351 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak...

Chrissy Teigen launches campaign to help women with fertility struggles

American cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen hopes to break the stigma around fertility struggles with a new campaign encouraging women to be more open about their troubles conceiving and seek necessary assistance.The 35-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021