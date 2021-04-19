Sport Highlights

The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-DC-PREVIEW MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPL here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-IND-OPEN-LD CANCELLATION India Open postponed due to massive spike in COVID-19 cases New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The India Open Super 500 tournament, one of the last three qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics, was on Monday postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI-VIRUS Lahiri hit by Covid, to miss at least couple of events on PGA Tour Hilton Head Island (US), Apr 19 (PTI) India's top golfer Anirban Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of at least a couple of events on the PGA Tour.

SPO-OLY-ATH-HIMA-INTERVIEW 4X100m relay team can qualify for Tokyo Olympics: Hima By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Star sprinter Hima Das is confident that the Indian women's 4x100m relay team, of which she is a part, can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics during the World Athletics Relay in Poland next month.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SHAW I was worried about my technique after getting dropped in Australia: Prithvi Shaw Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The promising Prithvi Shaw says he had started ''worrying'' about his technique after being dropped in Australia before roaring back to form in domestic cricket, thanks to a few technical changes he made in his game.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-IND-PREVIEW Archery 'couple' Atanu, Deepika set for new challenge in World Cup Stage 1 Guatemala City, Apr 19 (PTI) All eyes will be on the newly-wed archery couple of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari as India will look to make up for the lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the World Cup Stage 1 which begins here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-PERSEPOLIS AFC Champions League: FC Goa here on merit, not by accident: Persepolis head coach Margao, Apr 19 (PTI) Debutants FC Goa deserve to compete in the AFC Champions League, says Persepolis FC head coach Yahya Golmohammadi, who is expecting a tough fight against the Indian side on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM Women's cricket should focus on white-ball formats but Tests should not be forgotten: former players New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Women's cricket's focus should be on limited overs formats until 10-15 teams start playing high-quality T-20 matches but Tests should not be forgotten, feel former stars Belinda Clark and Ian Bishop.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PBKS-MAYANK Wasn't too stressed about low scores, stuck to what worked in 2020: Mayank Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Back in form with a scintillating half-century, Punjab Kings' Mayank Agarwal says he wasn't too stressed about not firing in the first couple of IPL matches and tried to stick to the things that worked for him in the last edition.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-JAYAWARDENE Hardik didn't bowl in IPL due to a shoulder niggle: Jayawardene Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not bowl in the last three IPL games due to a shoulder niggle that he picked up during the final ODI against England, said Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Monday.

SPO-CRI-BLAKE-DEVILLIERS-SA De Villiers is on a different level, South Africa you need this man: Yohan Blake New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A cricket enthusiast, Jamaica's star sprinter Yohan Blake wants AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement and represent the South African national team in its upcoming assignments, including the T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LOKUHETTIGE-BAN Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption code Dubai, Apr 19 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Monday banned from all cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

SPO-CRI-MURALITHARAN-DISCHARGE Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan was discharged on Monday after undergoing a coronary angioplasty at a city hospital here.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-IND Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-FCGOA-PREVIEW Optimistic FC Goa face litmus test against leaders Persepolis FC Margao, Apr 19 (PTI) Emboldened by two highly encouraging results in a span of four days, FC Goa will be up for the challenge when they run into table-toppers and last season's runners-up Persepolis FC in the AFC Champions League here on Tuesday.

SPO-SHOOT-NRAI-VACCINE-OLYMPICS As COVID cases soar, NRAI requests government to vaccinate athletes at the earliest New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has requested the government to vaccinate its Olympic-bound shooters at the earliest, taking into account the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.

SPO-RALLY-SOUTH South India Rally postponed to June Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) The South India Rally scheduled for April 23-25 has been postponed in the wake of fresh restrictions imposed by the government due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, organisers Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) announced on Monday.

