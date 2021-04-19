Spain does not support soccer Super League, government says

Spain does not support soccer Super League, government saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:44 IST
Spain's government does not support the creation of a breakaway soccer Super League, it said on Monday, after the country's sports minister held meetings with the heads of the main associations and clubs involved.
The government said all parties, including the presidents of the Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona football clubs, appeared open to dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
