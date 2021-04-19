Left Menu

CSK set 189-run target for Rajasthan Royals

He fell for 10 13 balls, 1 four after adding 25 runs for the first wicket with fellow opener du Plessis.The Soiuth African showed intent and waded into Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over, hammering three fours and one six before an ambitious shot brought his downfall off Morris bowling.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:46 IST
CSK set 189-run target for Rajasthan Royals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A cameo from Dwayne Bravo towards the end of the innings helped Chennai Super Kings post 188 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Monday.

CSK lost wickets towards the end with the batsmen going for big hits and also in the face of some good bowling by Royals.

Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) smashed a huge six off the last ball of the innings from Mustafizur Rahman (1/37) to ensure the Super Kings got close to 190.

Faf du Plessis top scored with 33 off 17 balls as the CSK batsmen got starts but couldn't capitalise on them after being put in to bat.

Young Chetan Sakariya (3/36 from 4 overs) was the best bowler for Rajasthan while Chris Morris finished with 2/33 despite conceding 15 runs in his final over.

Dhoni, in his 200th match as CSK captain, came in to bat at No.7 but could not get going as quickly as he would have liked. He, however, managed two boundaries in his 17-ball 18 before being beaten by an off-cutter by Sakariya only to give a catch to Jos Buttler.

He survived a run-out chance and a few anxious moments in his brief knock.

Ambati Rayudu (27, 17 balls, 3 sixes) and Suresh Raina (18, 15 balls, 1 four, 1 six) added 45 runs in quick time for the fourth wicket before the former perished going for an attacking shot on the off-side off Sakariya.

Sakariya struck again a few balls later, getting Raina to hit one straight to Morris at mid-off as CSK slipped to 125 for fice in the 15th over.

Rayudu hit sixes off successive deliveries in Tewatia's second over, scoring 14 runs as he and Raina attempted to take advantage of the fifth and sixth bowlers (Tewatia and Riyan Parag) employed by Royals skipper Samson.

Tewatia had begun well by conceding only five runs in his opening over and got ride of Moeen Ali (26 off 20). Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggles continued as his attempt to hit his way out saw him miscue a pull only to see it lob to Shivam Dube off Rahman. He fell for 10 (13 balls, 1 four) after adding 25 runs for the first wicket with fellow opener du Plessis.

The Soiuth African showed intent and waded into Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over, hammering three fours and one six before an ambitious shot brought his downfall off Morris' bowling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive.

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive....

Record spike of 12,897 COVID-19 cases in MP; 79 more die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 12,897 fresh coronavirus cases, while 79 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.The states COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,20,977, while ...

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes.Dowden...

WRAPUP 3-Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital, health worsening, lawyer says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital, supporters and officials said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has led the United States to warn Moscow of serious repercussions if he should di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021