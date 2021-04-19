Left Menu

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes. Dowden said he had met with the Premier League, the Football Association (FA) and the president of UEFA, to discuss the plans that involve six English clubs including both Manchester United and City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:06 IST
Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes.

Dowden said he had met with the Premier League, the Football Association (FA) and the president of UEFA, to discuss the plans that involve six English clubs including both Manchester United and City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to object to the plans on Sunday evening and Dowden said the government would act to block the project even if football authorities could not.

"Be in no doubt, if they can't act, we will," he told parliament. "We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. "We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs to play... We will do what ever it takes to protect our national game."

Asked whether the government measures under consideration included a windfall tax on breakaway clubs, Dowden said he was looking at all options. "In essence we're looking at 'what does the government do to facilitate matches and facilitate those clubs?' and looking at whether we should continue to provide that support, because it does not strike me that the government should be providing that support in the face of this proposal," he said.

Other measures could include reviewing policing support for games and visas for players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spinners set up 45-run win for CSK

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday. Cameos from Faf du Plessis 33 off 17, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from all-time peaks, Tesla drops after fatal crash

The major Wall Street indexes slid from record levels on Monday as investors awaited solid guidance from first-quarter earnings to justify the rich valuation equities are trading at, while Tesla Inc shares fell following a fatal car crash. ...

PM Modi speaks to UP CM, takes stock of measures to control pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to ...

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain in control but smoldering

Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the citys famed Table Mountain, burning the universitys historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighbourhoods.The smo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021