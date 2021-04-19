Cycling-Vini Zabu suspended for 30 days after two positive doping tests

Italian cycling team Vini Zabu have been suspended for a period of 30 days after two of their riders tested positive for banned substances in a 12-month period, world cycling body UCI said on Monday. Italian rider Matteo Spreafico failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine during last year's Giro d'Italia in October while Matteo De Bonis tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) last month.

The suspension is backdated from April 7 and will be effective until May 6. "The UCI Anti-Doping Rules provide for the suspension of a team when two of its riders receive notice of an Adverse Analytical Finding for a non-specified substance in samples collected during the same 12-month period," the UCI said in a statement.

The positive tests led to the team withdrawing from next month's Giro with the wildcard entry going to Italian cycling outfit Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)