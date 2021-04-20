Left Menu

Soccer-Klopp hits back at Neville over 'You'll Never Walk Alone' jibe

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp defended his club owners as 'great people' and hit back at criticism from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville on Monday as tempers flared over a breakaway European Super League.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 04:56 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 04:56 IST
Soccer-Klopp hits back at Neville over 'You'll Never Walk Alone' jibe

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp defended his club owners as 'great people' and hit back at criticism from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville on Monday as tempers flared over a breakaway European Super League. Liverpool, along with their great rivals Manchester United, are among big clubs proposing to form their own elite league -- a move that has triggered widespread condemnation across the sport and society.

Neville, now a pundit for Sky Sports television, had referred to Liverpool's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' crowd anthem to highlight the irony of the club's stance. He also termed the breakaway "an absolute disgrace", proposed by owners motivated by greed.

Klopp said Neville should not be allowed to speak of the anthem. "We have a lot of right to sing that anthem, it's our anthem, it's not his anthem -- and he doesn't understand it anyway," said the German.

"I don't talk about other clubs... but I would wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere and not everywhere where the most money is. He was at Man United, where the most money is; Sky where the most money is." Neville, listening in the Sky studio, said he had not meant any disrespect.

"Yesterday was nothing to do with insulting Liverpool Football Club. I don't know why I'm living in his head to be honest with you," he commented. "I don't know what spiked him. Yesterday was an impassioned plea from me about protecting football in this country and my biggest disappointment was with Manchester United and Liverpool.

"I think I've equally distributed enough criticism to both clubs in the last 24 hours." Klopp defended the club's owners, the U.S.-based Fenway Sports Group, after Liverpool's evening 1-1 Premier League draw at Leeds United.

"Our owners, I work for around six years in this club and they are great people, they are reasonable people, they are serious people," said the German, who has been clear in the past that he does not support a Super League. "They are really good people and they will try to explain me the decision. Will I understand it, I don't know."

Leeds United players warmed up for the match in shirts bearing the Champions League logo and the words 'Earn It' on the front while fans unfurled protest banners outside Elland Road. Fans also booed the Liverpool team as they arrived, something Liverpool captain for the night James Milner said was "unjust". He did, however, speak out against the breakaway.

"Yesterday was the first we heard of it. Lots of questions and my personal opinion is I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen." Leeds' experienced Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa offered his take on the events of the past 24 hours.

"In all walks of life the powerful look after their own and don't worry about the rest of us," he said. "In the search for higher economic earnings they forget about the rest. The powerful are more rich and the weak are poorer. It doesn't do good to football in general."

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford added: "We're like fans really; we're in shock. Without fans, football is nothing, so it’s important we stand our ground and show that football is for the fans and try to keep it that way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies autopilot use

Texas police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a vehicle that crashed on the weekend, killing two people, a senior officer told Reuters on Monday. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, said ev...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Washington waives former Heisman runner-up Bryce LoveThe Washington Football Team on Monday waived running back Bryce Love, the former Stanford star who has yet to play a down in the NFL....

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. will boost Do Not Travel advisories to 80 of worldWASHINGTON Reuters - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Israels Netanyahu loses vote on key parliamentary committeeIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost an important vote on Monday over who gets to join a powerful committee in parliame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021