ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:25 IST
IPL 2021: DC pacer Ishant Sharma fit to play
By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a huge boost for Delhi Capitals ahead of the game against Mumbai Indians, pacer Ishant Sharma has been cleared to play in the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the DC camp said that while Ishant was struggling with a heel niggle, he is now fit and ready to take the field. "He was struggling with a heel niggle, but he is good to go now. Had to take it slow and easy as we have a long road ahead of us and he is an integral part of the bowling attack," the source explained.

While Delhi has been impressive with two wins from three games, the fast bowlers haven't been in top form with both Kagiso Rabada and Lukman Meriwala proving to be expensive in the last game against Punjab Kings. In fact, Avesh Khan has been the only pacer who has impressed with his variations in all the games so far. And going into the game against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the DC unit will be happy to have Ishant available to play.

Coming to the MI encounter, DC opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan reckons that the challenge for his side would be to switch on mentally on the Chennai wicket. Delhi Capitals has played all its three games at Wankhede Stadium and the side would now play its next two games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"MI has played 2-3 three over there before so they know the conditions, for us the challenge will be to switch on mentally according to the wicket and prepare our plan and just go and implement it and play with a positive mindset, aggression and look to win the game," said Dhawan in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

