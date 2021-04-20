Left Menu

Soccer-IOC says sports model under threat by 'profit-driven approach'

"This European sports model is under threat because the social mission of sports organisations is losing ground to the purely profit-oriented goals of commercial sports providers and investors," Bach said. The renegade clubs - six from the English Premier League plus three each from Spain and Italy - will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:34 IST
Soccer-IOC says sports model under threat by 'profit-driven approach'

The existing structure of European sports in under threat by self-interest and pure commercialism, the International Olympic Committee warned on Tuesday, in a veiled reference to the breakaway Super League in European football.

Twelve of Europe's top clubs launched the breakaway Super League on Sunday, kicking off what is set to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its revenue with European soccer's governing body UEFA and world soccer's FIFA. "The very existence of the European sports model is under threat. It is challenged by a purely profit-driven approach that ignores the... social values of sports and real needs in the post-coronavirus world," IOC President Thomas Bach told a UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland.

Bach, whose organisation had to postpone the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the existing model allowed for sports clubs to operate on every level, with revenues from elite competitions filtering down to the smallest amateur clubs. "This European sports model is under threat because the social mission of sports organisations is losing ground to the purely profit-oriented goals of commercial sports providers and investors," Bach said.

The renegade clubs - six from the English Premier League plus three each from Spain and Italy - will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues. U.S. investment bank JP Morgan JPM.N is financing the new league, providing a 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion) grant to the founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers and urged for the clubs and players who are to compete in it to be banned from all UEFA competitions. "In this polarising environment, narrow self-interest and egotism have been gaining ground over solidarity, shared values and common rules. We need more solidarity," said Bach.

"This lesson applies to everybody. It also applies to sport and sports organisations. If everything is looked at from a business perspective... then the social mission of sport is lost."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cargo ship runs aground as storm strikes near Philippines

A cargo ship carrying 20 crew members, nickel ore, and around 2,000 liters of diesel has run aground off the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte, the coastguard said on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately known, but the wea...

Army converting its hospital in Delhi to exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel, veterans

The Indian Army on Tuesday said it is converting its base hospital in Delhi to an exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel as well as veterans.This facility will be available for COVID-19 patients from Thursday, it said on Twi...

Pharma co director denies stocking Remdesivir vials in Mumbai

The Bruck Pharma director, who was questioned by Mumbai police over the companys Remdesivir stock, has denied stocking the vials in the city and claimed the consignment has been moved to a godown in Daman, a police official said on Tuesday....

Oscars attendees will not wear face masks during ceremony

The 2021 Oscars wont make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021