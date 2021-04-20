Left Menu

Sport Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:07 IST
Sport Highlights

The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-CSK-PREVIEW Dhoni-led CSK eye another win as fresh challenge awaits struggling KKR Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) On a roll after back-to-back wins, the vintage Chennai Super Kings would look to extend their winning run when they clash with struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PUNJAB-PREVIEW Desperate SRH look for inspiration from Warner for turnaround in fortune Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-IND 7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC-FINAL WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after India's entry into Britain's travel 'red list' Dubai, Apr 20 (PTI) The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton from June 18, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured after Britain added India to its travel 'red list' following a massive surge in COVID-19 caseload.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING Moeen Ali brings all-round value to CSK: head coach Fleming Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming feels that England player Moeen Ali has strengthened the team as he brings all-round value to it, which was missed in the last IPL season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SAMSON Will continue to bat the way I love to, says RR skipper Samson Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is not bothered about failures and said he would continue to play his shots and keep on batting the way he loves to in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-SA-CRISIS-CAPTAINS All Proteas captains express concern over possible suspension by ICC Johannesburg, Apr 20 (PTI) All the three captains of the Proteas squads have signed a joint statement expressing serious concern over possible suspension of South Africa by the ICC because of the current governance crisis at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

SPO-HOCK-REID Argentina tour gave us chance to access our level ahead of Olympics: Reid Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Tuesday said the recent tour to Argentina has been extremely beneficial as it provided him an opportunity to access the level of his side with three months remaining for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-WASHINGTON-PADIKKAL-PUMA PUMA signs cricketers Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Global sports brand PUMA has signed a long-term partnership deal with two up and coming Indian cricketers Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal.

SPO-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA Archer Deepika learning mind control to break Olympic medal jinx Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Gearing up for her third Olympics, India's number one woman archer Deepika Kumari is busy working on the mental side of her game in her effort to break the country's medal jinx in the sport at the highest level.

SPO-BOX-WBC-IND India to host first ever WBC India Championship on May 1 New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) In what is being billed as a game changer for professional boxing in the country, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari on May 1 in Jalandhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Economic interests cannot override human lives, cut down industrial use of oxygen immediately:HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that economic interests can not override human lives and suggested some reduction in steel and petroleum production to divert oxygen to COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli ...

Banned since 2019 crash, foreign-registered Boeing 737Max allowed to overfly India with DGCA nod

Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday allowed foreign-registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded in the country since the March 2019 fatal crash of such a plane in Ethiopia, to overfly India after taking the agencys permiss...

CBI nabs 2 insurance officers for seeking Rs 4.5 lakh bribe for settling accidental death claim

The CBI has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to settle the accidental death claim of a person, officials said Tuesday. Af...

IJMA delegation meets FM

A delegation of the jute mills advocacy body Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Tuesday and discussed the problems faced by the jute industry.IJMA discussed various aspects where interve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021