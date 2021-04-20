Waqar takes break, gives rise to speculations about future with Pakistan team

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis's decision to fly off to Australia in the middle of an overseas tour for his wife's impending surgery has given rise to speculations about his future with the team.

Waqar is flying from Harare, Zimbabwe to Sydney before the start of the T20 and Test series and is scheduled to return to Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League matches in June.

A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Waqar had decided to fly to Australia because he has to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a hotel before reuniting with his family, and his wife's surgery is scheduled around May 13-14.

However, some sources close to the former Pakistan captain said that Waqar has been facing fatigue issues and missing his family, as he has been away on assignments for the last 10 months.

''The problem is that since Waqar's family is in Sydney he can't spend time with them as do the other officials and players of the national team when they return home from a series.'' ''Waqar had also taken leave from the team before the second Test in New Zealand to be with his family whom he had called to Lahore, but unfortunately, things didn't go according to the plans due to the COVID-119 situation,'' the source said.

''Their is no doubt that Waqar is a bit down these days and not his usual self. He is bored as well,'' a source said.

He said that Waqar was also not satisfied with the response of some of the bowlers under his supervision. ''The chances of him stepping down after the World T20 in India in October cannot be ruled out given his present state of mind,'' the source added.

