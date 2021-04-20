Left Menu

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:34 IST
Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April. The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.

Organisers for the 2020 Games said in a statement that, at a meeting of all the parties involved last month, "it was agreed that a general decision on spectator capacity in venues will be made in April, with the understanding that COVID-19 circumstances may necessitate a flexible approach." The statement said organisers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Low-intensity tremors felt near Koyna Dam in Maha's Satara

Two low-intensity tremors were experienced in the Koyna Dam region in Maharashtras Satara district on Tuesday, an official said.A tremor of 2.6 magnitude took place at 321pm and another of 2.8 magnitude soon after, the epicentre being close...

COVID-19: Delhi HC directs Centre to check hoarding of essential, life-saving drugs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to check the hoarding of some essential and life-saving drugs amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases. While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in the national ...

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 who have had one shot of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for their second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after report...

UAE extends deadline for repayment of USD 2 bn loan to Pakistan

The UAE on Tuesday extended the due date for the repayment of a USD 2 billion loan given to Pakistan to help the cash-strapped country stabilise its economy.The Foreign Office here said in a statement that it was decided during the meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021