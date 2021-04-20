Left Menu

Remainder of PSL might be devoid of usual overseas recruits

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:21 IST
Remainder of PSL might be devoid of usual overseas recruits

The remainder of the sixth Pakistan Super League (PSL) might be devoid of many of its overseas recruits due to their other commitments, which could leave the six franchises with the only option of signing new players.

Postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSL is scheduled to resume on June 1.

The franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to call a meeting of the PSL governing council after it became apparent that many of the overseas players, who appeared in the league in February-March, might not be available on resumption.

The PCB had to postpone the PSL 6 abruptly on March 4 in Karachi with just 10 out of 34 matches completed due to a surge in COVID cases among the players and officials.

The board has released the schedule of the remaining matches, but franchises are concerned about the availability of foreign players.

Big names such as Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Saf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Dale Stein, Tom Banton, Chris Jordon, Muhammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Liam Liviingstone, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Ben Cutting, Joe Denly, Joe Clarke, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara Sajid Mahmood, Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, Lewis Greogry, Colin Ingram, David Wiese, Porterfield, Cameron Delport, Carlos Braithwaite, Chadwick Walton, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Dunk, Daniel Christian all appeared in the matches played between February 20 to March 3 before the PCB announced the postponement of the league.

Franchises are now concerned that with the PSL clashing with the English T20 league and other international matches, most of the overseas players they signed up for 2021 will not be available.

Last week, the PCB, after consultation with the franchises, released the schedule of the remaining matches and made it clear that all players will have to serve a mandatory seven-day quarantine from May 22 in one hotel.

''The problem now is that many players from England had signed up for PSL 2021 but with the Vitality blast starting from June 9 and also keeping in mind the international commitments of the England and other teams in June franchises are in trouble,'' a franchise official said. Foreign recruits, who are contracted with English counties, will have to make a choice between PSL and Vitality T20 Blast.

To make matters worse even teams like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and even West Indies have series lined-up in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&J stands ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Europe as regulators weigh risks

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it stands ready to resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, where the regions medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots. Use of ...

COVID-19 surge: No need for lockdown at present, says Guj CM

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said there was no immediate need for enforcing lockdown in the state.Incidentally, the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association, in its submission to th...

UK to host in May first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019

London UK, April 20 ANISputnik The first in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers since April 2019 will be held in London between May 3-5 under strict COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the UK Foreign Minister, Dominic...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it stands ready to resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, while Europes drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021